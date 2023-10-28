Big 12 opponents meet when the UCF Knights (3-4) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

On offense, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by compiling 499.6 yards per game. The defense ranks 91st (395.1 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored West Virginia ranks 63rd in the FBS (29.3 points per game), and it is 77th on the other side of the ball (26.3 points allowed per game).

Below in this story, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

West Virginia vs. UCF Key Statistics

West Virginia UCF 394 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 499.6 (15th) 365.9 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.1 (74th) 191.4 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.4 (5th) 202.6 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.1 (39th) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,184 yards (169.1 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 52.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 349 yards (49.9 ypg) on 61 carries with five touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has rushed for 453 yards on 116 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Devin Carter's 311 receiving yards (44.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 catches on 34 targets with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has 12 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 298 yards (42.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Kole Taylor has racked up 236 reciving yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has racked up 1,008 yards (144 ypg) on 62-of-97 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 102 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 112 times for 612 yards (87.4 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has been handed the ball 59 times this year and racked up 456 yards (65.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker's 551 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has collected 26 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has put up a 496-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 32 targets.

Xavier Townsend has hauled in 20 grabs for 190 yards, an average of 27.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCF or West Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.