The UCF Knights (3-4), who have college football's fifth-ranked running game, take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) and their 24th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Knights are 7-point favorites. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

UCF is totaling 34.1 points per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and ranks 91st on the other side of the ball with 28.3 points allowed per game. West Virginia is posting 394.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 365.9 total yards per game (60th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -7 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -275 +225

Looking to place a bet on West Virginia vs. UCF? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

West Virginia Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Mountaineers are accumulating 454.7 yards per game (-8-worst in college football) and giving up 439.0 (19th-worst), ranking them among the worst teams in both categories.

In their past three games, the Mountaineers are putting up 32.3 points per game (61st in college football) and allowing 36.7 per game (-104-worst).

In its past three games, West Virginia has thrown for 260.7 yards per game (69th in the nation), and conceded 253.7 in the air (-61-worst).

The Mountaineers are accumulating 194.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (60th in college football), and allowing 185.3 per game (-61-worst).

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, in their last three contests.

West Virginia has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 Big 12 Betting Trends

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in four of West Virginia's six games with a set total.

This season, West Virginia has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

West Virginia has entered three games this season as the underdog by +225 or more and is in those contests.

Bet on West Virginia to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,184 yards on 71-of-136 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 349 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has run the ball 116 times for 453 yards, with six touchdowns.

Devin Carter has collected 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 311 (44.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has 12 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 298 yards (42.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Kole Taylor's 20 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jared Bartlett leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Lee Kpogba is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

Beanie Bishop has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.