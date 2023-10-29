When Allen Robinson II hits the gridiron for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's 27 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 144 yards (24 per game).

Robinson, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Allen Robinson II Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0

