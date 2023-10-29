Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Allen Robinson II has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 273.9 per game.

Robinson has caught 18 passes (on 27 targets) for 144 yards (to average 24.0 per game) on the season.

Robinson vs. the Jaguars

Robinson vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 273.9 passing yards per game conceded by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 21st in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (twice in six games), Robinson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has 14.3% of his team's target share (27 targets on 189 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 5.3 yards per target (117th in NFL).

Having played six games this year, Robinson has not tallied a TD reception.

Robinson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 11.1% of the time in the red zone (18 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

