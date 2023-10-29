Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Cooper's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Cooper has been targeted 47 times and has 24 catches for 389 yards (16.2 per reception) and one TD.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (DNP/back): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 47 24 389 63 1 16.2

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0

