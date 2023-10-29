Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 235 per game.

Cooper's stat line this season shows 24 catches for a team-leading 389 yards and one score. He averages 64.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 47 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooper and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooper vs. the Seahawks

Cooper vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Six players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Cooper will square off against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks allow 235 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Seahawks have surrendered seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in NFL play.

Watch Browns vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooper with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooper Receiving Insights

In three of six games this year, Cooper has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooper has been targeted on 47 of his team's 209 passing attempts this season (22.5% target share).

He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (43rd in NFL).

Cooper has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Cooper (two red zone targets) has been targeted 16.7% of the time in the red zone (12 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.