When the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks go head to head in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Amari Cooper score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Cooper has 24 receptions (47 targets), leading his squad with 389 yards (64.8 per game) plus one TD.

Cooper, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0

