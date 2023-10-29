The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) will play the Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 38.5 in the contest.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Seahawks go up against the Browns. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Browns vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Browns have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The Seahawks have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Browns have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent four times in six games this year.

In six games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of six games this year, the Browns have won the third quarter three times, lost one time, and tied two times.

The Seahawks have won the third quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering four points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have had the lead after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half three times (2-1) through six games this season.

In six games this year, the Seahawks have led after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half three times (2-1).

2nd Half

The Browns have won the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

In six games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (2-1), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging nine points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 11.8 points on average in the second half.

