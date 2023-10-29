The Cleveland Browns' (4-2) injury report has 13 players listed as they ready for a Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). The game begins at 4:05 PM at Lumen Field.

The Browns are coming off of a 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Seahawks enter this matchup after a 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice Deshaun Watson QB Right shoulder Out Jerome Ford RB Ankle Questionable Harrison Bryant TE Hip Full Participation In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Back Questionable Tony Fields II LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Alex Wright DE Head Full Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Questionable Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Questionable David Njoku TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Evan Brown C Hip Limited Participation In Practice Phil Haynes OG Calf Doubtful Bobby Wagner LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Rest Questionable Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Questionable Noah Fant TE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Zach Charbonnet RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Austin Faoliu NT Knee Out Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Out

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX

Browns Season Insights

The Browns have been thriving on defense, giving up just 243 total yards per contest (best). On offense, they rank 20th by putting up 319.2 total yards per game.

In terms of points scored the Browns rank 15th in the NFL (22.3 points per game), and they are 10th defensively (19.2 points allowed per game).

The Browns rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (171.7), but at least they've been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in passing yards allowed per contest (149.2).

Cleveland's run defense ranks seventh in the NFL with 93.8 rushing yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks second-best by generating 147.5 rushing yards per contest.

The Browns have forced eight turnovers this season and have turned it over 14 times, resulting in a -6 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-190), Browns (+155)

Seahawks (-190), Browns (+155) Total: 37.5 points

