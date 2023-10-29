The Cleveland Browns (4-2) go on the road to square off against the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Browns

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Browns Insights

The Browns rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Seahawks allow (19.7).

The Browns collect 319.2 yards per game, only three fewer than the 322.2 the Seahawks give up.

This season Cleveland piles up 147.5 yards per game on the ground, 60.3 more than Seattle allows (87.2).

This year the Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, seven more than the Seahawks' takeaways (7).

Browns Away Performance

The Browns' average points scored (30.5) and conceded (32) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 22.3 and 19.2, respectively.

The Browns accumulate 362 yards per game on the road (42.8 more than their overall average), and concede 355.5 in road games (112.5 more than overall).

In road games, Cleveland accumulates 188 passing yards per game and concedes 244. That's more than it gains (171.7) and allows (149.2) overall.

On the road, the Browns rack up 174 rushing yards per game and concede 111.5. That's more than they gain (147.5) and allow (93.8) overall.

The Browns convert 28.1% of third downs in road games (1.4% lower than their overall average), and concede 37.9% in away games (10.4% higher than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Baltimore L 28-3 CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco W 19-17 FOX 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis W 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/5/2023 Arizona - CBS 11/12/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS

