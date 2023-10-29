The Cleveland Browns (4-2) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. The point total is set at 38 points for the contest.

Before the Seahawks take on the Browns, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Browns meet the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Browns vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-3.5) 38 -190 +155 FanDuel Seahawks (-3.5) 37.5 -186 +156

Cleveland vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Cleveland has covered the spread three times in six games.

The Browns are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Cleveland has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.

Seattle has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of Seattle's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Anthony Walker 201.5 (-115) - - - - - David Njoku - - - - 34.5 (-111) - Kareem Hunt - - 47.5 (-111) - 12.5 (-120) - Phillip Walker 201.5 (-115) - - - - - Amari Cooper - - - - 49.5 (-115) - Donovan Peoples-Jones - - - - 19.5 (-115) - Elijah Moore - - - - 35.5 (-111) - Pierre Strong Jr. - - 34.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

