David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 8 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Njoku's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Njoku has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 216 yards on 24 receptions (9.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 24 Rec; 389 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Marquise Goodwin (DNP/back): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 24 216 160 0 9.0

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0

