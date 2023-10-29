Cleveland Browns receiver David Njoku will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Njoku has put together a 216-yard season so far (36 yards per game), reeling in 24 passes out of 31 targets.

Njoku vs. the Seahawks

Njoku vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 235 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with seven passing TDs allowed so far this season.

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Njoku Receiving Insights

Njoku, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this year.

Njoku has 14.8% of his team's target share (31 targets on 209 passing attempts).

He has 216 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 79th in league play with seven yards per target.

Njoku, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 12 red zone pass attempts.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

