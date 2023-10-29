Donovan Peoples-Jones has a decent matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks have allowed 235 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Peoples-Jones has put up a 97-yard year so far (16.2 yards receiving per game), reeling in eight throws on 18 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Peoples-Jones and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Peoples-Jones vs. the Seahawks

Peoples-Jones vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Seahawks give up 235 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Seahawks' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Watch Browns vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Donovan Peoples-Jones Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Peoples-Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Peoples-Jones Receiving Insights

In one of six games this season (16.7%), Peoples-Jones has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Peoples-Jones has 8.6% of his team's target share (18 targets on 209 passing attempts).

He has racked up 5.4 yards per target (97 yards on 18 targets).

Having played six games this year, Peoples-Jones has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Peoples-Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.