The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) hit the road for an NFC East clash against the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField, so check out our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Eagles vs. Commanders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Eagles vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Eagles to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (8.7 to 7).

The Eagles have a 76.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles have put together a 6-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -325 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Commanders have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Washington has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Eagles or Commanders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-7)



Philadelphia (-7) The Eagles have put together a record of 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 7-point favorites.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-0).

In games it has played as 7-point underdogs or more, Washington has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Parlay your bets together on the Eagles vs. Commanders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Philadelphia and Washington combine to average 3.1 more points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this matchup.

The Eagles and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 3.7 more points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.

Three of the Eagles' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

Commanders games have hit the over in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

D'Andre Swift Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 73.4 2 18.3 1

Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 249.9 9 17.0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.