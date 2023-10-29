Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Moore has a 226-yard year on 25 catches so far. He has been targeted on 43 occasions, and averages 37.7 yards.

Moore vs. the Seahawks

Moore vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Moore will square off against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks concede 235 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding seven this season (1.2 per game).

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this year.

Moore has received 20.6% of his team's 209 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He is averaging 5.3 yards per target (117th in league play), picking up 226 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

Moore does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Moore (three red zone targets) has been targeted 25.0% of the time in the red zone (12 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 9 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

