Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the second-most passing yards in the league, 273.9 per game.

Pickens has put up a team-high 500 yards (on 27 catches) with two TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 48 times, resulting in 83.3 yards per game.

Pickens vs. the Jaguars

Pickens vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 273.9 passing yards the Jaguars give up per contest makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Jaguars have given up 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in the NFL.

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

Pickens, in four of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pickens has received 25.4% of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (48 targets).

He is averaging 10.4 yards per target (16th in league play), averaging 500 yards on 48 passes thrown his way.

Pickens has made two touchdown catches this season in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Pickens has been targeted four times in the red zone (22.2% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 4 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

