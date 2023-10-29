George Pickens vs. Darious Williams: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
At Acrisure Stadium in Week 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will be lined up against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Darious Williams. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.
Steelers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|63.6
|10.6
|18
|64
|8.95
George Pickens vs. Darious Williams Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens has hauled in 500 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Pittsburgh's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fifth-last in the league with 1,153 passing yards (192.2 per game).
- The Steelers rank 29th in the league in scoring with 17.2 points per contest, and they rank 31st in total yards with 273.5 per game.
- Pittsburgh has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 31.5 times per contest, which is seventh in the league.
- In the red zone, the Steelers have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 18 times (fourth-fewest in league).
Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense
- Darious Williams has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 28 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended.
- In the air, Jacksonville has given up the highest number of passing yards in the league, 1,560 (222.9 per game).
- The Jaguars are allowing 20.9 points per game, 19th in the league.
- Jacksonville has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 10 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.
George Pickens vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Darious Williams
|Rec. Targets
|48
|50
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|27
|11
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18.5
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|500
|28
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|83.3
|4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|169
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|3
|Interceptions
