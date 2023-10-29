Will Harrison Bryant Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Harrison Bryant was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Looking for Bryant's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Bryant's season stats include seven yards on three receptions (2.3 per catch) and one touchdown, plus three carries for six yards. He has been targeted seven times.
Harrison Bryant Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 24 Rec; 389 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Marquise Goodwin (DNP/back): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Bryant 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|3
|7
|3
|1
|2.3
Bryant Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
