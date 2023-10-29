Harrison Bryant was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Looking for Bryant's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Bryant's season stats include seven yards on three receptions (2.3 per catch) and one touchdown, plus three carries for six yards. He has been targeted seven times.

Harrison Bryant Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 24 Rec; 389 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (DNP/back): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Bryant 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 3 7 3 1 2.3

Bryant Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 2 5 1 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 2 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 1 0 0 0

