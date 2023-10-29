The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium (with best bets available). The Jaguars have won four games in a row.

When is Jaguars vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (0.9 points) is a little bit less than the 2-point edge BetMGM gives to the Jaguars, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The Jaguars have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jaguars have won three of the four games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Steelers have won four of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Pittsburgh has entered four games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and won each of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+2)



Pittsburgh (+2) The Jaguars have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 2 points or more so far this season, the Jaguars went 3-1 against the spread.

The Steelers are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) The two teams average a combined 0.9 more points per game, 41.9 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 41 points.

The Jaguars and the Steelers have seen their opponents average a combined 1.1 more points per game than the point total of 41 set for this matchup.

The Jaguars have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

Out of Steelers six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).

Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 72.0 7 28.0 0

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 209.5 5 2.0 1

