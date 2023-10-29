Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Dotson's 22 grabs have gotten him 183 yards (for an average of 26.1 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 39 times.

Dotson vs. the Eagles

Dotson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 3 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 227.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Eagles' defense ranks 28th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Dotson Receiving Insights

Dotson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of seven games (14.3%).

Dotson has received 15.2% of his team's 256 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has 183 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 123rd in NFL play with 4.7 yards per target.

Dotson, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

Dotson (six red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

