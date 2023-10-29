Will Marquise Goodwin Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Goodwin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Goodwin's season stats include 10 yards on three receptions (3.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus three carries for 38 yards. He has been targeted nine times.
Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 24 Rec; 389 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Goodwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|3
|10
|9
|0
|3.3
Goodwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|2
|1
|6
|0
