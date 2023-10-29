Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Goodwin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Goodwin's season stats include 10 yards on three receptions (3.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus three carries for 38 yards. He has been targeted nine times.

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 24 Rec; 389 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Goodwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 3 10 9 0 3.3

Goodwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Colts 2 1 6 0

