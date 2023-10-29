Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four games on the NHL card Sunday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed below.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -105 to score
Avalanche vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- MacKinnon's stats: 4 goals in 7 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score
Devils vs. Wild
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Hughes' stats: 5 goals in 7 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +115 to score
Avalanche vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Rantanen's stats: 5 goals in 7 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +115 to score
Wild vs. Devils
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 8 games
Tage Thompson (Sabres) +140 to score
Sabres vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Thompson's stats: 4 goals in 8 games
Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +165 to score
Devils vs. Wild
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Toffoli's stats: 6 goals in 7 games
Timo Meier (Devils) +170 to score
Devils vs. Wild
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Meier's stats: 1 goal in 7 games
Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +195 to score
Wild vs. Devils
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Eriksson Ek's stats: 5 goals in 8 games
Jesper Bratt (Devils) +200 to score
Devils vs. Wild
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Bratt's stats: 4 goals in 7 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +200 to score
Sabres vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29
- Skinner's stats: 5 goals in 8 games
