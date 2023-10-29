Will Phillip Walker score a touchdown when the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks come together in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Phillip Walker score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Walker has six carries for 4 yards (2 yards per game).

Walker does not have a rushing touchdown in two games.

Phillip Walker Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 6 49ers 18 34 192 0 2 3 1 0 Week 7 @Colts 15 32 178 0 1 3 3 0

