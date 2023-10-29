Sam Howell vs. Jalen Hurts in Week 8: Commanders vs. Eagles Preview, Stats
The October 29 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) features a standoff at the QB position, with Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We dissect all of the important numbers below.
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Sam Howell vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup
|Sam Howell
|2023 Stats
|Jalen Hurts
|7
|Games Played
|7
|65.2%
|Completion %
|67.2%
|1,749 (249.9)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,821 (260.1)
|9
|Touchdowns
|9
|7
|Interceptions
|8
|119 (17)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|274 (39.1)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|6
Sam Howell Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 234.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Eagles Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Eagles have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (20.1 per game), ranking 17th in the league.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia is 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,592) and 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (12).
- Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Eagles' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 62.9 rushing yards allowed per game and fourth in the league with 3.6 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 21st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 40.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 23rd at 61.9%.
Jalen Hurts Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 249.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Commanders Defensive Stats
- This season, the Eagles are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (20.1 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (290.3 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia has allowed 1,592 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and rank seventh in yards allowed per pass attempt (6).
- Against the run, the Eagles rank No. 1 in the NFL with 62.9 rushing yards allowed per contest. They rank fifth in rushing TDs allowed (three).
- On defense, Philadelphia ranks 21st in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.9%. It is 23rd in red-zone efficiency allowed at 61.9%.
