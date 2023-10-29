According to our computer model, the Jacksonville Jaguars will beat the Pittsburgh Steelers when they play at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 29 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Jaguars rank 14th in total offense (336.3 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (354.4 yards allowed per game) this year. With 17.2 points per game on offense, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, allowing 21.2 points per contest.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Jaguars by 1.5) Toss Up (41) Jaguars 22, Steelers 21

The implied probability of a win by the Steelers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

Pittsburgh has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Steelers have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total just once this season.

The average total for Steelers games is 41.3 points, 0.3 more than this game's over/under.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars a 56.5% chance to win.

Jacksonville has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Jacksonville games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

The total for this game is 41, four points fewer than the average total in Jaguars games thus far this season.

Steelers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 24.7 20.9 21.5 20.3 29 21.7 Pittsburgh 17.2 21.2 16.7 20.7 17.7 21.7

