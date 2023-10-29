The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) team on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Jaguars have won four games in a row.

Jaguars and Steelers betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 2.5 41 -145 +120

Steelers vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers and their opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in three of six games this season.

The average over/under for Pittsburgh's matchups this season is 41.3, 0.3 more points than this game's point total.

The Steelers have covered the spread four times in six games with a set spread.

The Steelers have won four of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Pittsburgh is undefeated in three games this season when it is the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's outings this year have an average point total of 45.0, 4.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-0).

The Jaguars have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

Jaguars vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 24.7 8 20.9 19 45.0 5 7 Steelers 17.2 29 21.2 10 41.3 3 6

Steelers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall over its last three games.

The Steelers have not gone over the total in their past three games.

The Jaguars have scored a total of 27 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.8 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by opponents by 24 total points (4.0 per game).

Jaguars

Over its past three games, Jacksonville has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.

In Jacksonville's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.3 39.5 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.2 21.3 23.0 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 2-1 2-0

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.0 45.1 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 25.0 24.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-1 2-0

