Terry McLaurin has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Eagles have conceded 227.4 passing yards per game, 18th in the league.

McLaurin has 37 receptions (while being targeted 51 times) for a team-best 432 yards and one TD, averaging 61.7 yards per game.

McLaurin vs. the Eagles

McLaurin vs the Eagles (since 2021): 5 GP / 85.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 85.6 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

McLaurin will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Eagles give up 227.4 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Eagles have given up 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 28th in league play.

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-118)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, McLaurin has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

McLaurin has 19.9% of his team's target share (51 targets on 256 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.5 yards per target (38th in league play), picking up 432 yards on 51 passes thrown his way.

In one of seven games this year, McLaurin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

