Should you wager on Evgeni Malkin to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Malkin stats and insights

  • Malkin has scored in four of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 16% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.