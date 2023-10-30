The Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Malkin in that upcoming Penguins-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Malkin has a goal in four of eight contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Malkin has a point in five of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of eight games this season, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 24 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 2 9 Points 4 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

