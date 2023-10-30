Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Letang's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kris Letang vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Letang has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 24:47 on the ice per game.

Letang has yet to score a goal this year through eight games played.

In four of eight games this season, Letang has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Letang has posted an assist in a game four times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Letang going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Letang Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 1 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.