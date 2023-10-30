Will Lars Eller light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

  • Eller has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Eller has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

