Lions vs. Raiders Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At 8:15 PM ET on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders play at the Detroit Lions.
Several of the key contributors for the Lions and the Raiders will have player props on the table for this matchup.
Sign up to bet on the Lions-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds
- Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +400
- Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +155
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-113)
|Jared Goff
|262.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|78.5 (-114)
|Jameson Williams
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|256.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|Michael Mayer
|-
|-
|21.5 (-128)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.