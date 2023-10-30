As they get ready to play the Anaheim Ducks (4-4) on Monday, October 30 at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Questionable Concussion Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Alex Killorn LW Out Finger Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 23 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

With 25 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

Anaheim has allowed 24 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 12th in the league.

With a goal differential of +1, they are 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-250) Ducks (+200) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.