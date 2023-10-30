The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) are -250 on the moneyline to win when they host the Anaheim Ducks (4-4), who have +200 odds, on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Penguins vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +200 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in three of eight games this season.

In the five times this season the Penguins have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 1-4 in those games.

The Ducks have been an underdog in seven games this season, with three upset wins (42.9%).

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Anaheim has gone 2-3 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

