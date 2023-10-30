The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) host the Anaheim Ducks (4-4), who have won three straight, on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-250) Ducks (+200) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have a 1-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter once this season, and lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in three of eight games this season.

Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Ducks Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 23 (19th) Goals 25 (16th) 25 (16th) Goals Allowed 24 (12th) 2 (30th) Power Play Goals 3 (24th) 4 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins offense's 23 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the league.

The Penguins are ranked 16th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 25 total goals (3.1 per game).

They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -2 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.