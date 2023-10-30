When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Reilly Smith find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

