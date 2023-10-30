Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks meet on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Smith available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Smith has averaged 15:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Smith has netted a goal in a game three times this season in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

In four of eight games this year, Smith has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Smith has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Smith has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 3 6 Points 4 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.