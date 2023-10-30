Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Crosby's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream:

1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:34 on the ice per game.

Crosby has scored a goal in four of eight games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of eight games this season, Crosby has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of eight games this season, Crosby has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Crosby's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

Crosby has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 2 9 Points 2 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

