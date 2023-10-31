Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 31
The New York Knicks (1-2) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 107
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 219.8
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers were led by their defense last season, as they ranked best in the NBA by giving up just 106.9 points per game. They ranked 25th in the league in points scored (112.3 per contest).
- With 41.2 rebounds allowed per game, Cleveland ranked second-best in the league. It ranked 25th in the league by grabbing 41.1 boards per contest.
- The Cavaliers ranked 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.
- Cleveland dominated when it came to turnovers, as it ranked fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and fourth-best in forced turnovers (14.7 per contest).
- The Cavaliers ranked 19th in the NBA with 11.6 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
