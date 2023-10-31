Week 10 MAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
College football Week 10 action includes four games with MAC teams. Read on to get up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan | Buffalo vs. Toledo
Week 10 MAC Results
Central Michigan 37 Northern Illinois 31
- Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-6)
- Pregame Total: 48.5
Central Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Jase Bauer (9-for-16, 116 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marion Lukes (21 ATT, 202 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jesse Prewitt III (4 TAR, 3 REC, 49 YDS)
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Rocky Lombardi (20-for-35, 298 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Antario Brown (22 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Trayvon Rudolph (10 TAR, 8 REC, 172 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Central Michigan
|Northern Illinois
|447
|Total Yards
|506
|116
|Passing Yards
|298
|331
|Rushing Yards
|208
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Toledo 31 Buffalo 13
- Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 49.5
Toledo Leaders
- Passing: DeQuan Finn (12-for-19, 173 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Peny Boone (12 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Anthony Torres (4 TAR, 4 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)
Buffalo Leaders
- Passing: Cole Snyder (14-for-41, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (17 ATT, 97 YDS)
- Receiving: Darrell Harding Jr. (7 TAR, 2 REC, 44 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Toledo
|Buffalo
|352
|Total Yards
|324
|173
|Passing Yards
|151
|179
|Rushing Yards
|173
|4
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 10 MAC Games
Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 1
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Bowling Green (-5.5)
Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 1
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Akron (-3.5)
