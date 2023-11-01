It's not enough to simply be a fan of Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for Cooper and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with Cooper's updated numbers.

Amari Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 72 41 715 142 2 17.4

Cooper Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0

Amari Cooper's Next Game

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Steelers -1 Over/Under: 33 points

