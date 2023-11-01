At Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the New York Knicks (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on MSG and BSOH.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSOH

MSG and BSOH Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-6.5) 210.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and gave up 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

The Cavaliers outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season (scoring 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 106.9 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and had a +441 scoring differential overall.

These teams racked up a combined 228.3 points per game last season, 17.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams gave up a combined 220 points per game last year, 9.5 more points than the total for this matchup.

New York compiled a 46-36-0 ATS record last year.

Cleveland compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Cavaliers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +900 - Knicks +5000 +1800 -

