The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Cleveland had a 39-19 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished third.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed to opponents.

Cleveland went 33-12 last season when it scored more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game at home last season, and 111.3 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (105) than on the road (108.8).

The Cavaliers drained more 3-pointers at home (11.9 per game) than away (11.3) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (36.8%).

Cavaliers Injuries