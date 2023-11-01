Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be matching up versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mitchell, in his most recent game (October 31 loss against the Knicks), posted 26 points and three steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Mitchell's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-106)

Over 29.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Over 5.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

Allowing 42.0 rebounds per contest last year, the Knicks were seventh in the league in that category.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.1.

On defense, the Knicks conceded 13.0 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 29 26 3 3 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.