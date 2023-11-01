Where to Get George Pickens Steelers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Don't be a fickle fan of George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with Pickens' updated stats, can be found below.
George Pickens 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|62
|33
|566
|197
|3
|17.2
Pickens Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|7
|5
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|4
|127
|1
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|6
|4
|75
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|7
|3
|25
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|10
|6
|130
|1
|Week 7
|@Rams
|8
|5
|107
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|5
|1
|22
|1
|Week 9
|Titans
|5
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|3
|45
|0
George Pickens' Next Game
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Browns -1
- Over/Under: 33 points
