Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Washington Commanders game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for Kamren Curl and the Commanders with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Head to Fanatics to buy all your Kamren Curl and Commanders jerseys and other gear!

Kamren Curl 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 81 3.0 1.0 0 4

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Curl Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 10 0 1 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 11 0 2 Week 7 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 10 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kamren Curl's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Giants -9.5

Giants -9.5 Over/Under: 37 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes