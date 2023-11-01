The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSOH

MSG and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Cavaliers 100

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-15.6)

Knicks (-15.6) Pick OU: Over (210.5)



Over (210.5) Computer Predicted Total: 214.9

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers were lifted by their defense last year, as they ranked best in the NBA by allowing only 106.9 points per game. They ranked 25th in the league in points scored (112.3 per contest).

Cleveland averaged 41.1 boards per game last year (25th-ranked in NBA), and it allowed only 41.2 rebounds per contest (second-best).

Last year the Cavaliers ranked 19th in the league in assists, dishing out 24.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, things were clicking for Cleveland, who committed 12.4 turnovers per game (fourth-best in NBA) and forced 14.7 turnovers per contest (fourth-best).

With 11.6 threes per game, the Cavaliers ranked 19th in the NBA. They sported a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 11th in the league.

