Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) at Crypto.com Arena on November 1, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

Last season, the Lakers had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents hit.

The Lakers went 33-16 when they shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Lakers were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Clippers finished 16th.

Last year, the 117.2 points per game the Lakers scored were only 4.1 more points than the Clippers allowed (113.1).

The Lakers went 34-16 last season when they scored more than 113.1 points.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers gave up to their opponents (46.9%).

The Clippers went 32-16 when they shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Clippers were the 16th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Lakers finished 18th.

The Clippers scored only three fewer points per game last year (113.6) than the Lakers gave up to opponents (116.6).

The Clippers went 26-4 when they scored more than 116.6 points last season.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, the Lakers put up 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than on the road (117.3).

The Lakers ceded 113.8 points per game last year at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (119.4).

The Lakers drained 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they averaged on the road (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers scored fewer points at home (112.7 per game) than away (114.4) last season.

At home, the Clippers conceded 110.6 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed on the road (115.6).

The Clippers drained fewer 3-pointers at home (12.6 per game) than away (12.8) last season. However, they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (37.9%).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Rui Hachimura Out Eye Jarred Vanderbilt Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Knee Cameron Reddish Questionable Foot Gabe Vincent Questionable Knee

Clippers Injuries