Myles Garrett 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
28 9.0 11.0 0 2

Garrett Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Bengals 1.0 1.0 2 0 0
Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 3 Titans 3.5 3.0 5 0 0
Week 4 Ravens 1.0 1.0 2 0 0
Week 6 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 7 @Colts 2.0 1.0 9 0 1
Week 8 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 2 0 0
Week 9 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 1 0 1
Week 10 @Ravens 1.5 1.0 3 0 0

Myles Garrett's Next Game

  • Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: Steelers -1
  • Over/Under: 33 points

